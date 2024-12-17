Columbus Crew re-sign goalkeeper Evan Bush

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Columbus Crew have re-signed veteran goalkeeper Evan Bush through the 2025 season, the club announced Tuesday.

The 38-year-old is returning for his 14th MLS season, as well as his fifth with the Crew. Last season, Bush made two appearances and kept one clean sheet.

“Evan provides great depth and a wealth of knowledge to our goalkeeper group, as well as strong veteran leadership to our entire locker room,” said general manager Issa Tall. “Evan embodies the traits that our club values at all levels of competition, which he has consistently displayed throughout his career and will continue to offer our team in 2025.”

Prior to his time in Columbus, Bush also featured for Vancouver Whitecaps FC and CF Montréal. The veteran goalkeeper started 176 games in Montréal from 2012-19.

“I am excited to return for 2025 with a group that is hungry to continue the momentum we have built in recent years,” said Bush. “This group of players, staff and management is special, and I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this club. I look forward to seeing how high this group can go in the coming season.”

Bush has started 190 MLS matches during his career, registering 606 saves and 43 shutouts.