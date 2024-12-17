Houston Dynamo sign goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed free agent goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

The 36-year-old spent the past eight seasons with Texas derby rivals FC Dallas, posting 16 clean sheets in 66 appearances. He was selected by the New York Red Bulls in the 2011 MLS Supplemental Draft.

“Jimmy brings valuable experience, along with a hunger to succeed that can inspire and elevate the entire group," said general manager Pat Onstad. “He’s a proven goalkeeper who has established himself in the league, and we’re excited to have him on board going into the 2025 season. The Dynamo welcomes Jimmy and his wonderful family to the city of Houston.”

Maurer adds depth to a goalkeeping corps that also features Andrew Tarbell. Steve Clark, the Dynamo's No. 1 'keeper for the past three seasons, had his option declined at the end of 2024.