Minnesota United transfer Miguel Tapias to Chivas

Minnesota United FC have transferred center back Miguel “Micky” Tapias to LIGA MX side Chivas, the club announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Mexican defender spent two seasons with Minnesota, arriving ahead of the 2023 campaign from LIGA MX's Pachuca.

While playing for the Loons, Tapias tallied 1g/1a in 65 appearances across all competitions.

"Minnesota United thanks Micky Tapias for his hard work and contributions to the club on and off the field," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad.

"His development over the course of his career here in Minnesota was a catalyst to his transfer to one of LIGA MX’s most historic clubs and demonstrates the willingness of Minnesota United to grow talent and be active in the global market. We wish him and his family the best of luck in their next chapter."

As Tapias departs for reportedly over $1 million, Michael Boxall, Carlos Harvey and Jefferson Díaz are key returning center backs. Last week, Minnesota selected Kipp Keller in the Re-Entry Draft.