Chicago Fire sign winger Omari Glasgow 

Chicago Fire FC have signed winger Omari Glasgow through 2026 with options for 2027-28, the club announced Tuesday.

Internationally, Glasgow has 20 goals in 29 games. He won the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Top Scorer award and was named the Concacaf Nations League Young Player of the Tournament.

With Chicago Fire II, Glasgow tallied 15g/13a in 62 matches across all competitions. He also played in three first-team matches on short-term loans.

The 21-year-old Guyana international joins Chicago's first team after starring for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Chicago Fire II.

"Omari has been a top performer for Chicago Fire FC II for the past three seasons, and we believe that he has significant potential if he continues to stay focused and work hard," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

"This move showcases our commitment to developing young players and providing a clear pathway to the First Team. We’re excited to work closely with Omari as he takes the next step in his development."

Last season, Chicago finished bottom of the Eastern Conference (15th place; 30 points) and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a seventh-straight year.