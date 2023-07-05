Your Wednesday Kickoff: Riqui Puig provides the July 4 fireworks in a record-setting El Tráfico 

Update your preferences to get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox. We'll send you everything you need to know as the Argentine legend prepares to join Inter Miami CF this summer.

The Canadian men’s national team avoided disaster in their final Concacaf Gold Cup Group D match, defeating Cuba 4-2 Tuesday evening at Shell Energy Stadium to punch their ticket to the knockout stages. Les Rouges finished second in Group D behind Guatemala and will face the United States on Sunday at FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium in the quarterfinal (7:30 pm ET), creating a rematch of their Concacaf Nations League final from last month.

Due to severe weather in the Denver area, Tuesday's Matchday 23 game between the Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers has been postponed. The match, which was paused at halftime and tied 0-0, will resume at a later date. Further updates will be shared when they are available.

Buckle up, y’all. Rumor season is back. A whole lot of teams could use some help, too. The transfer window opens today and will be open through Aug. 2.

The Crew will just have to remind themselves that any road points are good points. They’ll feel like it should have been a win.

So, did we learn anything?: It’s a good point for Inter Miami, even at home. It felt like the Crew were in control of this one a couple of times, but the Herons were able to battle back thanks in part to their two highly-paid strikers. The rest of the group did enough to keep it close against one of the league’s best teams, and that’s all you can really ask for. That should be enough to start earning handfuls of points once Messi presumably arrives.

So, did we learn anything?: I mentioned it yesterday, but the Lions are playing really good ball right now. This is as sharp as they’ve looked in a while and it feels like they’re really starting to see the benefits of a few smart transfer windows. They’re balanced, they have match winners, Duncan McGuire scores for fun and they’re taking control of games. Orlando aren’t just keeping up with a stacked Eastern Conference, they’re gaining ground on the teams at the top.

So, did we learn anything?: I keep telling y’all. D.C. United: Pretty good soccer team. They weren’t at their sharpest in this one, but they have enough quality pieces to keep pulling out results somewhat consistently. It’s going to take a lot of work to hold off the rest of the lower half of the East, but D.C feel like the best bet out of that group to make it into the play-in game when all is said and done. They may even have enough juice to finish in the top seven. Maybe.

What happened?: An MLS-record crowd saw yet another excellent El Tráfico… Tyler Boyd hit a stunner to give the Galaxy an early lead, but LAFC got back in the game at the start of the second half. The match stayed tied until Riqui Puig sprinted through the heart of LAFC’s defense to get on the end of a cross from Boyd and make it 2-1.

So, did we learn anything?: We didn’t need it, but it’s always nice to get a reminder that Riqui Puig is a level better than pretty much everyone in the league. He put on a show last night and guided the Galaxy to a massive win that would have been critical even if it didn’t come in front of 80,000 people. It’s a long-shot, but the Galaxy are technically just six points below the playoff line now and, well, it’s MLS. They could make this happen. Their top-end talent and their underlying numbers suggest that it probably should have already happened. It’s been a weird, weird year in LA.