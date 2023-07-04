MLS Fantasy Week 20 positional rankings and gaming advice

Soccer summer is in full swing, and with Round 20 of MLS Fantasy kicking off on Tuesday, there are sure to be some fireworks with 12 teams playing twice. Let’s dive right in and look at the top plays and values to target for the Round 20 double-game week.
Goalkeepers
The Colorado Rapids are the only DGW team that plays both matches at home this week (LA Galaxy and LAFC technically play both their matches in LA, but the first is on neutral ground at the Rose Bowl). That means William Yarbrough takes the spotlight despite Colorado’s struggles this season. The Rapids have been strong at home of late, allowing just one goal across their last three at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. William Yarbrough
COL
$8.4
2. John McCarthy
LAFC
$7.5
3. Pedro Gallese
ORL
vs. TOR, at RSL
$8.3
4. Maarten Paes
DAL
vs. DC, at COL
$8.2
5. Luis Barraza
NYC
vs. CLT, at CLB
$7.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Drake Callendar
MIA
vs. CLB, at DC
$5.7
2. Kristijan Kahlina
CLT
at NYC, vs. CIN
$6.1
3. Greg Ranjitsingh
TOR
at ORL, vs. STL
$4.6
Defenders
It’s not pretty, but a Colorado Rapids defensive stack could be a popular play this round. Danny Wilson has been a mainstay on a Rapids backline that's conceded just one goal over their last three home games. With two winnable home matchups this week, Wilson stands a good chance at racking up more clean sheet points in Round 20.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Danny Wilson
COL
vs. POR, vs. DAL
$8.9
2. Maxime Chanot
NYC
vs. CLT, at CLB
$8.5
3. Ryan Hollingshead
LAFC
at LA, vs. SJ
$6.7
4. Andreas Maxso
COL
vs. POR, vs. DAL
$7.8
5. Keegan Rosenberry
COL
vs. POR, vs. DAL
$7.8
6. Steven Moreira
CLB
at MIA, vs. NYC
$8.5
7. Pedro Santos
DC
at DAL, vs. MIA
$8.1
8. Nkosi Tafari
DAL
vs. DC, at COL
$7.5
9. Robin Jansson
ORL
vs. TOR, at RSL
$8.1
10. Lalas Abubakar
COL
vs. POR, vs. DAL
$6.3
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Sam Junqua
DAL
vs. DC, at COL
$4.0
2. Tayvon Gray
NYC
vs. CLT, at CLB
$4.0
3. Raheem Edwards
LA
vs. LAFC, vs. PHI
$5.8
Midfielders
The double-game week gives Lucas Zelarayán a prime opportunity to bounce back from a paltry two-point showing in Round 19. After posting 29 points in Round 15’s DGW, he’s a fade-at-your-own-risk player capable of making or breaking lineups this week.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lucas Zelarayán
CLB
at MIA, vs. NYC
$12.6
2. Facundo Torres
ORL
vs. TOR, at RSL
$10.4
3. Connor Ronan
COL
vs. POR, vs. DAL
$9.6
4. Martín Ojeda
ORL
vs. TOR, at RSL
$7.5
5. Gaston Brugman
LA
vs. LAFC, vs. PHI
$9.8
6. Mateusz Klich
DC
at DAL, vs. MIA
$8.7
7. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. LAFC, vs. PHI
$9.1
8. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC
at LA, vs. SJ
$8.0
9. Alexandru Matan
CLB
at MIA, vs. NYC
$7.5
10. Gabriel Periera
NYC
vs. CLT, at CLB
8.2
11. Alan Velasco
DAL
vs. DC, at COL
$7.3
12. Mark-Anthony Kaye
TOR
at ORL, vs. STL
$8.1
13. Keaton Parks
NYC
vs. CLT, at CLB
$8.3
14. Lewis O’Brien
DC
at DAL, vs. MIA
$7.5
15. Iván Angulo
ORL
vs. TOR, at RSL
$7.6
16. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. ATX
$8.6
17. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at CHI
$13.9
18. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at CLT
$12.9
19. Ashley Westwood
CLT
at NYC, vs. CIN
$7.9
20. Benjamin Bender
CLT
at NYC, vs. CIN
$6.0
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cole Bassett
COL
vs. POR, vs. DAL
$5.4
2. Benjamin Cremaschi
MIA
vs. CLB, at DC
$5.2
3. Bernard Kamungo
DAL
vs. DC, at COL
$4.3
Forwards
Dénis Bouanga was once again LAFC’s primary attacking threat in Saturday’s loss at Dallas. Despite coming up empty-handed, he fired off six shots (two on goal) – marking the second straight game he’s registered at least five shots. With a pair of enticing matches against California foes LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes, look for Bouanga to get back among the goalscorers in a big way this round.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Dénis Bouanga
LAFC
at LA, vs. SJ
$10.9
2. Cucho Hernández
CLB
at MIA, vs. NYC
$11.8
3. Federico Bernardeschi
TOR
at ORL, vs. STL
$7.0
4. Douglas Costa
LA
vs. LAFC, vs. PHI
$7.7
5. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at LA, vs. SJ
$9.2
6. Josef Martínez
MIA
vs. CLB, at DC
$7.0
7. Karol Swiderski
CLT
at NYC, vs. CIN
$9.2
8. Christian Ramirez
CLB
at MIA, vs. NYC
$8.4
9. Taxi Fountas
DC
at DAL, vs. MIA
$6.8
10. Kerwin Vargas
CLT
at NYC, vs. CIN
$5.8
1. Preston Judd
LA
vs. LAFC, vs. PHI
$4.7
2. Talles Magno
NYC
vs. CLT, at CLB
$5.0
3. C.J. Sapong
TOR
at ORL, vs. STL
$4.3
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lucas Zelarayán
CLB
at MIA, vs. NYC
$12.6
2. Dénis Bouanga
LAFC
at LA, vs. SJ
$10.9
3. Cucho Hernández
CLB
at MIA, vs. NYC
$11.8
MLS Squad Pick
Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Pick 5 players for your squad. If they all score in the same matchday, you could win a $160 MLSstore.com gift card!
Don’t forget, each round you play gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!
Expert advice
With a smaller player pool to select my squad from, I’m leaning on two of the usual goal machines in Dénis Bouanga and Cucho Hernández to build around.
From there we’ve got to get creative, so I’m looking at Duncan McGuire, Bernard Kamungo and Talles Magno to get on the board. McGuire has been arguably Orlando City’s top goal threat of late, and Kamungo opened his account on Saturday and should continue to see chances as he deputizes up top for Jesús Ferriera, who's lighting up the Gold Cup scoresheet. Magno has struggled recently, but a juicy home matchup with Charlotte FC presents a good opportunity to snap out of his dry spell.
Check out my squad for Round 23:
MLS Parlay Predictor
Playing MLS Parlay Predictor is simple. Pick the results of all 6 games correctly in a single matchday, and you could win a 2023 MLS Season Pass full-season subscription on Apple TV!
Each round you predict gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!
Expert advice:
- Columbus have won five of their last six matches. Only one of those five wins has come on the road and the Crew have won just two of their last 16 regular-season away matches since mid-July 2022 (2W-7L-7D). Inter Miami have won each of their home matches against Columbus.
- Orlando City are unbeaten in their last six matches against Toronto FC (4W-0L-2W). Toronto FC are winless in 13 straight away matches (0W-9L-4D).
- FC Dallas are unbeaten in eight straight home matches against D.C. (6W-0L-2D). D.C. United have won only three of their last 11 MLS matches (3W-5L-3D).
- Colorado have lost only two of 14 regular-season home matches against the Timbers (8W-2L-4D). The Timbers have won only one of their last nine MLS matches (1W-L4-D4).
- LAFC have won three-straight MLS matches against the Galaxy, but have lost seven of their last 10 matches in all competitions (2W-7L-1D).
- Charlotte FC have won all three of their matches against NYCFC, including a 3-2 victory in their last meeting in Charlotte in May. NYCFC are unbeaten in six straight matches (1W-0D-L5).
Check out my predictions for Round 23: