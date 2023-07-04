MLS Fantasy Week 20 positional rankings and gaming advice

Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Pick 5 players for your squad. If they all score in the same matchday, you could win a $160 MLSstore.com gift card!

With a smaller player pool to select my squad from, I’m leaning on two of the usual goal machines in Dénis Bouanga and Cucho Hernández to build around.

From there we’ve got to get creative, so I’m looking at Duncan McGuire, Bernard Kamungo and Talles Magno to get on the board. McGuire has been arguably Orlando City’s top goal threat of late, and Kamungo opened his account on Saturday and should continue to see chances as he deputizes up top for Jesús Ferriera, who's lighting up the Gold Cup scoresheet. Magno has struggled recently, but a juicy home matchup with Charlotte FC presents a good opportunity to snap out of his dry spell.