Josef Martínez climbs MLS record books with Inter Miami golazo

Inter Miami CF's Venezuelan star linked up with his strike partner, Leonardo Campana, in the 90th minute of Tuesday night's 2-2 draw to complete their comeback at DRV PNK Stadium. Campana chipped in a lofted cross to Martínez, who uncorked a scissor-kick volley to beat goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

The strike was Martínez’s 104th regular-season goal, tying Dwayne De Rosario for the ninth-most goals in MLS history. Next up is Jason Kreis (108 goals) in eighth place.