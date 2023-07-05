Matchday

Josef Martínez climbs MLS record books with Inter Miami golazo

MLSsoccer staff

Josef Martínez and head-turning strikes simply go together.

WATCH: Josef Martínez golazo saves Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF's Venezuelan star linked up with his strike partner, Leonardo Campana, in the 90th minute of Tuesday night's 2-2 draw to complete their comeback at DRV PNK Stadium. Campana chipped in a lofted cross to Martínez, who uncorked a scissor-kick volley to beat goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

The strike was Martínez’s 104th regular-season goal, tying Dwayne De Rosario for the ninth-most goals in MLS history. Next up is Jason Kreis (108 goals) in eighth place.

Martínez, the 2018 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, joined Inter Miami during the offseason after reaching a contract buyout with Atlanta United. While at Atlanta, he played under new Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
