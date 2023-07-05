Matchday

Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers postponed due to inclement weather

UPDATE: Due to severe weather in the Denver area, Tuesday's Matchday 23 game between the Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers has been postponed.

The match, which was paused at halftime and tied 0-0, will resume at a later date. Further updates will be shared when they are available.

UPDATE 3: The match has entered a weather delay at halftime due to lightning strikes within radius of the stadium.

UPDATE 2: Play is underway.

UPDATE 1: Barring any further setbacks, kickoff is set for 11:25 pm ET.

ORIGINAL: The Matchday 23 contest between the Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers will have a delayed start due to inclement weather near DICK's Sporting Goods Park.

Tuesday's Western Conference showdown, which originally had a 9:39 pm ET kickoff, can be viewed via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Additional updates will be shared when they are available.

