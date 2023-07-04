Transfer Tracker

Report: New England Revolution signing midfielder Ian Harkes

Jonathan Sigal

The New England Revolution are acquiring former D.C. United homegrown midfielder Ian Harkes on a free transfer, according to a report from The Washington Post’s Steven Goff.

Harkes, 28, would arrive after spending four-plus seasons in Europe with Dundee United. He notched 12 goals and 12 assists in 165 matches across Scotland’s top two divisions, helping Dundee earn promotion in 2019-20 before they got relegated this past season.

While at D.C. United, Harkes tallied 2g/2a in 33 games (26 starts) upon beginning his professional career under now-Houston Dynamo FC head coach Ben Olsen. Harkes initially signed with the Black-and-Red in 2017 after a standout career at Wake Forest University; he was named the 2016 MAC Hermann Trophy winner, an award given to college soccer’s top player.

Harkes would bolster New England’s central midfield group, which includes veterans Matt Polster and Latif Blessing, as well as rising homegrown talent Noel Buck. Tommy McNamara is also returning from injury, while Maciel is recovering from an Achilles tendon surgery he underwent in October 2022.

The move would reunite Revolution boss Bruce Arena with a member of the Harkes family, too. Arena won several trophies at D.C. United while coaching Ian’s father, John, during the league’s inaugural seasons. He later coached him with the US men’s national team, too.

The Revolution, record-setting Supporters' Shield winners in 2021, are chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return after missing out on the postseason in 2022. They're currently third in the Eastern Conference standings, chasing midseason additions as the Secondary Transfer Window (July 5 to Aug. 2) gets underway.

