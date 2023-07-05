Canada book Gold Cup quarterfinal spot vs. USA after beating Cuba

Les Rouges finished second in Group D behind Guatemala and will face the United States on Sunday at FC Cincinnati ’s TQL Stadium in the quarterfinal (7:30 pm ET), creating a rematch of their Concacaf Nations League final from last month.

Amid Houston’s sweltering heat, the Canadian men’s national team avoided disaster in their final Concacaf Gold Cup Group D match, defeating Cuba 4-2 Tuesday evening at Shell Energy Stadium to punch their ticket to the knockout stages.

Junior Hoilett opened the scoring for Canada on a 21st-minute penalty kick after a setup from Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ali Ahmed struck a defender's hand in the box.

Toronto FC’s Jonathan Osorio added to the lead in the 26th minute, as Liam Fraser won a tackle in midfield and hit a through ball to Liam Millar, allowing former Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini to link up with Osorio, who finished on his first touch for the 2-0 lead.

After an astute opening 40 minutes, Canada struggled through first-half stoppage time. An Osorio slip led to Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair pulling down a Cuba attacker, and Luis Paradela slotted home the ensuing penalty kick.

Canada re-established their two-goal lead early in the second half, as former Toronto FC forward Jayden Nelson scored his second CanMNT goal, finishing a dropped ball from Sandy Sánchez.