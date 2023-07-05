Matchday

El Tráfico golazo! Tyler Boyd scores jaw-dropper for LA Galaxy

Dylan Butler

In front of an MLS record crowd at the Rose Bowl on the Fourth of July, Tyler Boyd set off the first firework.

WATCH: Tyler Boyd scores a golazo at the Rose Bowl

Tyler Boyd
Forward · LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy forward turned and curled a golazo inside the far post from the edge of the 18-yard box in the 26th minute to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead over LAFC.

The sequence started with Riqui Puig turning by Kellyn Acosta, as referee Victor Rivas played the advantage, and feeding Boyd. The US international received the pass with his left foot and then turned back with a settling touch and bent his shot past a diving John McCarthy.

It's Boyd’s third goal this season against LAFC across all competitions. And arguably his best.

