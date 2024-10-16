Your Wednesday Kickoff: Is Messi the 2024 MLS MVP?

Mauricio Pochettino's first taste of the US-Mexico rivalry went the way of El Tri, as Mexico won Tuesday's international friendly over the USMNT at Estadio Akron in Zapopan by a 2-0 scoreline.

We’ll start with a technicality. He is almost definitely going to win the 2024 Landon Donovan MVP Award. It’s a near certainty. He has too much star power and too many goal contributions and there are too many voters who will see his name on the ballot and call it a day. That’s just how it goes. It’s not the end of the world.

But are those voters right?

Well…it depends. The problem with Most Valuable Player awards is no one knows what they’re actually voting for. That’s true in every sport that hands out end-of-year awards. “Valuable” or “most outstanding” or “player of the year” all mean everything and nothing and some of whatever all at once. In short: It’s all a little silly. But it’s sports and wholehearted commitment to things that are inherently a little silly is what makes this fun. So we’re going to fight about the MVP award today and I will probably get mad about it.

“Valuable” means “best”

If you’re in this camp, then, yes, Lionel Messi is the 2024 MVP. There’s a clear gap between him and everyone else on the field at all times. I don’t need to explain this to you. But I can quantify it for you.

Per FBref, Messi is averaging 1.73 goals + primary assists per 90 minutes. That’s not even counting the secondary assists he’s had this season. The next closest player, Cucho Hernández, is averaging 1.23 goals + primary assists per 90 for the Crew. That’s an absurd rate. It’s not even really close to what Messi is doing.

“Valuable” means “most productive”

He has a good argument here, too. Messi’s otherwordly goal contributions per 90 rate has him near the top of the league in total goal contributions. In fact, if you take out penalties (I like to, penalties should be their own separate stat) and secondary assists, Messi is tied with Lucho Acosta and Gabriel Pec for the most direct goal contributions in the league this season with 27. If you add in secondary assists and penalties, he’s up to 32 goal contributions on the season. Evander and Acosta are the only two players with 33.

“Valuable” means “valuable”

Here’s where it starts to get cluttered. The problem is he’s done all of the above in just 15 starts. It’s weird to say a player being tied for the league lead in direct goal contributions in just 15 of a possible 33 games so far is actually a bad thing, but how “valuable” can a player be when contributing just 15 starts and 1,453 minutes? Not counting stoppage time, there are 3,060 minutes in an MLS season. He’d have to play close to a full 90 on Decision Day to have been on the field for over 50% of Inter Miami’s playing time this season.

In his 15 starts, Inter Miami have earned 10 wins, four draws and one inexplicable loss to Atlanta. The Herons have 21 wins on the season. As impressive as Miami’s 2.26 points per game pace in Messi’s starts is, that still means Messi has contributed to less than half of Miami’s wins during their run to the Supporters’ Shield.

That being said, does any of Miami’s success this year happen without Messi? Without Messi, there’s no Luis Suárez and there may not even be a Diego Gómez. You can run down the roster and wonder how many folks would have even considered Miami if it weren’t for a chance to play with Messi. You could argue that’s pretty valuable.

It’s also incredibly intangible and probably terrible criteria for an award, but the rules are made up here anyway.

“Valuable” means some combination of all of that plus general gut feelings