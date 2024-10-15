Decision Day Guide: Must-watch games & everything to know 

What matches are must-watch? What's at stake? How's the postseason field looking?

All Decision Day matches can be watched via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV . There are two windows, each with seven games:

Toronto FC are the only team not competing on Matchday 38.

1. Who gets the East's final two spots?

As it stands, D.C. United (eighth place) and CF Montréal (ninth place) hold the East's final two playoff spots with 40 points apiece. However, Philadelphia Union (11th place) and Atlanta United (12th place) are still in contention with 37 points apiece. The East's final two playoff spots will come down to the wire.

2. Who wins the West?

El Tráfico rivals LA Galaxy and LAFC are the Western Conference frontrunners, and either could emerge from Decision Day holding the No. 1 seed. The Galaxy just need a point at Houston to secure it for themselves, while the Black & Gold could nab it with a win over San Jose and some help.

3. Will Inter Miami make history?

Inter Miami will set a new MLS single-season points record if they beat New England at home. The 2021 Revs are the current record-holders with 73 points, while Lionel Messi & Co. enter with 71 points. The Herons have already clinched the Supporters' Shield title and have MLS Cup hosting priority.

4. Seeding solidified

5. Golden Boot race