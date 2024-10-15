Matchday

Decision Day Guide: Must-watch games & everything to know 

24-DD-Tune-In
MLSsoccer staff

The regular season concludes on Saturday, with Decision Day's 14-match bonanza determining Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs places and seeding.

What matches are must-watch? What's at stake? How's the postseason field looking?

Here's your one-stop-shop primer for what awaits.

HOW TO WATCH

All Decision Day matches can be watched via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. There are two windows, each with seven games:

  • Eastern Conference: Saturday, Oct. 19 - 6 pm ET
  • Western Conference: Saturday, Oct. 19 - 6 pm ET


MATCH 
WHEN
WATCH
Chicago Fire FC vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, Oct. 19 - 6 pm ET
D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC
Saturday, Oct. 19  - 6 pm ET
Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, Oct. 19  - 6 pm ET 
CF Montréal vs. New York City FC
Saturday, Oct. 19  - 6 pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew
Saturday, Oct. 19  - 6 pm ET 
Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United
Saturday, Oct. 19  - 6 pm ET
Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, Oct. 19  - 6 pm ET
Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids
Saturday, Oct. 19  - 9 pm ET 
FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, Oct. 19  - 9 pm ET
Houston Dynamo FC vs. LA Galaxy
Saturday, Oct. 19  - 9 pm ET
LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, Oct. 19  - 9 pm ET
Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Saturday, Oct. 19  - 9 pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Saturday, Oct. 19  - 9 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers
Saturday, Oct. 19  - 9 pm ET

Toronto FC are the only team not competing on Matchday 38.

BIGGEST STORYLINES

1. Who gets the East's final two spots?

As it stands, D.C. United (eighth place) and CF Montréal (ninth place) hold the East's final two playoff spots with 40 points apiece. However, Philadelphia Union (11th place) and Atlanta United (12th place) are still in contention with 37 points apiece. The East's final two playoff spots will come down to the wire.

2. Who wins the West?

El Tráfico rivals LA Galaxy and LAFC are the Western Conference frontrunners, and either could emerge from Decision Day holding the No. 1 seed. The Galaxy just need a point at Houston to secure it for themselves, while the Black & Gold could nab it with a win over San Jose and some help.

3. Will Inter Miami make history?

Inter Miami will set a new MLS single-season points record if they beat New England at home. The 2021 Revs are the current record-holders with 73 points, while Lionel Messi & Co. enter with 71 points. The Herons have already clinched the Supporters' Shield title and have MLS Cup hosting priority.

4. Seeding solidified

The top three seeds in the East are set, but New York City FC can pass Orlando City SC for a spot in the top four and claim Round One hosting rights. Seattle Sounders and Real Salt Lake will duke it out for the No. 3 seed in the West, with plenty of movement still possible further down. Meanwhile, Vancouver Whitecaps and Minnesota United look to avoid the West's Wild Card game.

5. Golden Boot race

Barring a late miracle, D.C. United's Christian Benteke will bookend a stellar individual season by finishing as the league's top goal-scorer. The Belgian striker has tallied 23 times in 2024, four clear of LAFC's Denis Bouanga and Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández.

SCENARIOS & TIEBREAKERS

SCENARIOS

Four teams can clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot, two can earn the Western Conference No. 1 seed, and two can clinch home-field advantage in Round One. See the full breakdown here.

TIEBREAKERS

Playoff seeding could come down to tiebreakers, with a team's number of wins (1), goal differential (2) and goals for (3) the first three. See the full breakdown here.

PLAYOFFS FORMAT

Overall, 18 teams qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs – the top nine from the Eastern Conference and the top nine from the Western Conference.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference automatically qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.

Four rounds follow the Wild Card matches, ending with MLS Cup presented by Audi on December 7 (hosting rights awarded to the finalist with the best regular-season record).

ROUND
WHEN
Wild Card Matches
Tuesday, October 22 - Wednesday, October 23
Round One Best-of-3 Series
Friday, October 25 - Sunday, November 10
Conference Semifinals
Saturday, November 23 - Sunday, November 24
Conference Finals
Saturday, November 30 - Sunday, December 1
MLS Cup presented by Audi
Saturday, December 7
IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

Below are the would-be matchups and qualifiers if the postseason started today.

24-Playoffs_4x5_10
WHO'S IN?

All nine Western Conference playoff spots are filled. In the Eastern Conference, seven spots are filled and two are up for grabs.

Eastern Conference (7 of 9 filled)

  • Charlotte FC
  • Columbus Crew
  • FC Cincinnati
  • Inter Miami CF
  • New York City FC
  • New York Red Bulls
  • Orlando City SC

Western Conference (9 of 9 filled)

  • Colorado Rapids
  • Houston Dynamo FC
  • LA Galaxy
  • LAFC
  • Minnesota United FC
  • Portland Timbers
  • Real Salt Lake
  • Seattle Sounders FC
  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday

Related Stories

Canada beat Panama in Jesse Marsch's home debut
Wilfried Nancy or Tata Martino: Who deserves Coach of the Year?
MLS Newcomer of the Year: Will Gabriel Pec edge Luis Suárez?
More News
More News
Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star explodes for hat trick in Argentina rout

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star explodes for hat trick in Argentina rout
Canada beat Panama in Jesse Marsch's home debut

Canada beat Panama in Jesse Marsch's home debut
Austin FC: What we learned from their 2024 season
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Austin FC: What we learned from their 2024 season
FC Dallas: What we learned from their 2024 season
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

FC Dallas: What we learned from their 2024 season
Wilfried Nancy or Tata Martino: Who deserves Coach of the Year?
Extratime

Wilfried Nancy or Tata Martino: Who deserves Coach of the Year?
Video
Video
Twellman's Takes: What now for Toronto FC & Lorenzo Insigne?
1:27
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: What now for Toronto FC & Lorenzo Insigne?
Twellman's Takes: How strong is Lionel Messi's MVP case?
0:47
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: How strong is Lionel Messi's MVP case?
WATCH: Best in West?! LAFC eye top seed with last-gasp win
7:13

WATCH: Best in West?! LAFC eye top seed with last-gasp win
Goal: I. Sánchez vs. VAN, 90+3'
1:07

Goal: I. Sánchez vs. VAN, 90+3'