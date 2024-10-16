Mexico down USMNT in Pochettino's second match

Mauricio Pochettino's first taste of the US-Mexico rivalry went the way of El Tri, as Mexico won Tuesday's international friendly over the USMNT at Estadio Akron in Zapopan by a 2-0 scoreline.
Fulham striker Raúl Jiménez was the standout performer for Mexico, bagging El Tri's first goal in the 22nd minute, then assisting on César Huerta's tally in the 49th. It was the final friendly of the October window for the USMNT after they topped Panama 2-0 in Pochettino's first match on Saturday.
Jiménez's first goal was a highlight-reel free kick that beat US goalkeeper Matt Turner from deep outside the penalty area. Huerta then doubled that lead shortly after second-half kickoff, making the US pay for a giveaway at the back by converting a set-up from Jiménez for the game's final goal.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Pochettino's first two matches ended up as a mixed bag, with some encouraging signs against Panama contrasted with this underwhelming showing against El Tri. Nonetheless, it provides the Argentine manager with some valuable data points as he assesses the player pool before preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ramps up in earnest.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Jiménez's free-kick golazo was a spectacular finish, and the hosts never really felt threatened from there.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Jiménez was the catalyst both times Mexico scored, finding the net on one goal and setting up the other.
Next Up
- USA: Thursday, November 14 vs. TBD | Concacaf Nations League
- MEX: Thursday, November 14 vs. TBD | Concacaf Nations League