FC Dallas: What we learned from their 2024 season

Any two of those five and I’d tell you to suck it up. Any three and I’d express some sympathy. Any four, and you’ve got a rock-solid excuse for an underwhelming year.

There was no salvaging the game model with the core pieces so limited, and when it was clear about halfway through the season that Estévez had no plan B, the club parted ways with him. Dallas had a record of 3W-8L-5D at the time, which… yeah, not quite Wooden Spoon bad. But pretty damn far from where expectations had been set.

Musa kept his end of the bargain with 15g/3a in 29 appearances entering Decision Day, but everyone else got banged up. Illarramendi has managed about 1,900 minutes, while Ferreira’s been on the field for a touch over 1,300. Pomykal, of course, was injured on Matchday 1. He’s played six minutes all year.

Now-former head coach Nico Estévez was pretty clearly aiming to build this year’s team into a ball-dominant, two-way, possession-play juggernaut, with the central midfield duo of Asier Illarramendi and Paxton Pomykal acting as the foundation, along with Jesús Ferreira and one of the other attackers underneath new record signing Petar Musa , who’d plow a lone furrow up top.

It fell to assistant Peter Luccin to step into Estévez's shoes. The first thing he did was switch his team’s principles from positional play to a more aggressive, back-to-front, free-flowing style. He won some fans in the process, including yours truly, and folks like Steve Davis, who’s been covering this team from inside the stadium for as long as los Toros Tejanos existed.

Here’s a bit from Steve’s excellent newsletter:

Luccin was nothing short of inspirational in his initial recovery efforts. And the numbers still look pretty good: points per game and goal scoring increased dramatically. He got more from most of the important roster pieces. (Not all of them, but enough of them.) He enlivened the attack, which made home games more interesting, at least.

Dallas, under Luccin, scrapped their way into the playoff picture, and as September started, they’d given themselves a real chance.

Since then, however, things have been bad. Dallas’s defensive issues have been myriad and sundry as they’ve won just once in their last six, falling well off the pace and putting the conventional wisdom of Luccin being the no-brainer choice to be named permanent head coach into question.

In his 20 matches in charge, FCD have picked up 1.2 points per game. They’ve been more fun to watch, and they’ve scored more, but they’ve also hemorrhaged goals. To borrow a line from another buddy of mine who covers the team, “Peter just opened up the team to go forward, but that exposed all the defensive issues Nico knew were there.”

That’s hung goalkeeper Maarten Paes out to dry time and again. After two outstanding years between the sticks, he’s dropped a level this season.