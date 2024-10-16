Canada beat Panama in Jesse Marsch's home debut

Jesse Marsch had a victorious home debut as Canada 's head coach, with Les Rouges beating Panama 2-1 Tuesday night at Toronto FC 's BMO Field.

CanMNT's only friendly of the October FIFA international window ended in triumph thanks to goals from Cyle Larin and Jonathan David, who both reached 30 tallies all-time for Canada.

Panama threatened to play spoiler 69th minute, when former D.C. United striker José Fajardo chipped Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau to level the score.