Which star players will decide Decision Day?

There were only two games in MLS last weekend, so we're skipping my usual Stock Up/Stock Down column.
Instead, we're focusing on this upcoming Saturday and one of my favorite days of the season: Decision Day!
Let's look at which players will have the biggest say before the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs begin.
Inter Miami need to win at home against New England to set the all-time regular-season points record. They enter with 71 points, and a win gives them a record-breaking 74 points.
The GOAT has been dominant when he's on the field this season, tallying 17 goals and 15 assists in just 18 matches, and I expect nothing less than another standout performance on Saturday (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
If the game is tight and somebody needs to be the difference-maker in crunch time, keep your eye on Messi for some magic.
On Decision Day, New York City FC can move into the top four in the Eastern Conference and get home-field advantage for their Round One Best-of-3 series.
My biggest question mark about NYCFC for the first half of the season was who would consistently put the ball into the back of the net. Alonso Martínez has answered the call, contributing 16 goals and three assists in 25 matches.
The Costa Rican international will need to be his usual lethal self on Saturday at CF Montréal to give his team a chance at winning (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The Golden Boot presented by Audi leader needs no introduction.
Decision Day is a big one for D.C. United, as they control their own destiny, needing just one point at home against Charlotte FC to get into the playoffs (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
With a league-best 23 goals scored, Benteke is by far the Black-and-Red's most valuable player. He will need to be ready to bury his chances against a stingy Charlotte defense.
LA Galaxy control their own destiny on Saturday (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), needing just one point at Houston to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
Riqui Puig is the most influential player on Galaxy, controlling the game, driving the ball forward and making plays in the final third.
The No. 10 can set himself apart in the latter area and earn LA that coveted top spot, getting a goal or setting up Gabriel Pec and Dejan Joveljić in the box.
LAFC have an outside chance at stealing the West's No. 1 seed on Saturday, if they can beat San Jose (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) and Galaxy lose at Houston.
I know Bouanga will be looking at this game and the Golden Boot race thinking he still has a chance. He sits four tallies behind Benteke, but this man has a one-track mind for goals and a mouth-watering matchup with an Earthquakes team that's conceded 75 times this season.
Could Bouanga really steal the Golden Boot on Decision Day? I'll be watching closely.