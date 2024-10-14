Which star players will decide Decision Day?

There were only two games in MLS last weekend, so we're skipping my usual Stock Up/Stock Down column.

Let's look at which players will have the biggest say before the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs begin.

Instead, we're focusing on this upcoming Saturday and one of my favorite days of the season: Decision Day!

If the game is tight and somebody needs to be the difference-maker in crunch time, keep your eye on Messi for some magic.

The GOAT has been dominant when he's on the field this season, tallying 17 goals and 15 assists in just 18 matches, and I expect nothing less than another standout performance on Saturday (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Inter Miami need to win at home against New England to set the all-time regular-season points record. They enter with 71 points, and a win gives them a record-breaking 74 points.

On Decision Day, New York City FC can move into the top four in the Eastern Conference and get home-field advantage for their Round One Best-of-3 series.

My biggest question mark about NYCFC for the first half of the season was who would consistently put the ball into the back of the net. Alonso Martínez has answered the call, contributing 16 goals and three assists in 25 matches.