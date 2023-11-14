Your Tuesday (Playoff) Kickoff: Ranking the 8 remaining teams’ chances of winning MLS Cup

Matt Miazga has been named MLS Defender of the Year . In his first full season back in MLS after nearly a decade in Europe, the 28-year-old anchored the league's fifth-best defense (39 goals against) as the Orange & Blue clinched the Supporters' Shield with a 20W-5L-9D record (69 points).

Before the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs started, we set up a Major League Soccer soccer dot com bracket challenge with a twist. Your goal, dear readers, was not to pick every game correctly. Your goal was to pick every game wrong. Some of you were spectacularly bad at this. JoshuaS748, DanM366 and SherryS724 missed every single pick. And by missed, I mean totally got all of them right. Either they misunderstood the assignment or were so convinced by this newsletter’s daily (and true!) propaganda that MLS is the wackiest league in the world they decided every higher seed but St. Louis would lose. If the latter is the case, they have my undying respect.

We did have a few folks who didn’t get a single pick right. But that appears to be because they never actually made a pick in the first place. They’re either geniuses or lazy, or both. Again, undying respect. But as far as people who actually made picks, no one, not a single person, incorrectly picked every series. I missed two when I decided to make my one upset pick Vancouver over LAFC instead of SKC over St. Louis. I regret it, but I think a large part of me feared the reaction from the internet’s St. Louis fans if I picked against them and they advanced. If they can do that to bagels they’re capable of anything.

Anyway, a special shoutout to JoshB344, JohnK720, NathanP801 and AlanJ178 for getting all but one series incorrect. All four picked Sporting KC. It’s a four-way tie at the bottom. Thank you all for your service, undying respect, etc. etc. Email my manager and I’ll send you a signed (by me) picture of Carlos Valderrama squinting into the sun on the 1996 Tampa Bay Mutiny media guide.

That competition is over, but we will keep a special eye on our folks who have potentially accidentally set themselves up to pick a perfect bracket. Someone failing so badly at failing would be cause for a week’s worth of newsletter-based celebrations. Until they fully reverse-Icarus though, let’s imagine a world where we started our picks now and reassess who’s most and least likely to win a title.