"History and legacies": What's next for record-breaking St. Louis CITY SC? 

St. Louis CITY SC had a plan. Before a ball was kicked in their inaugural MLS season, the entire org chart – from owners to front office, to coaches to players – were seemingly aligned on a club identity on and off the pitch, and they weren’t shy about sharing it.

Despite a Round One Best-of-3 series crash out to No. 8 seed and regional rival Sporting Kansas City , the club overshot expectations.

After many pundits picked them to finish last in the Western Conference, St. Louis and their roster of system-first players went on to enjoy a record-setting debut season. They started their campaign with a 5W-0L-0D run (the best beginning for an expansion club in league history) and finished it as the first-place team in the Western Conference (earning a berth in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup ).

Klauss and company certainly weren’t the first in MLS history to embrace a “nobody believes in us” mantra, but they were mostly right – not just about perceived media slights, but also that the club’s approach to year one had merit.

“And Klauss was almost the catalyst for all of the narrative that we drove, the ‘everybody's nobodies.’”

“ [João] Klauss came to me after his San Jose appearance with Apple. He came back and said, ‘I feel we've been playing together like a long time. I feel we've been together for three years. I feel everyone doubts us,’” Carnell said of his DP striker's takeaway after returning from MLS’ Media Marketing Day before 2023 preseason.

Publicly, sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel raised eyebrows by declaring “the team needs to be the star” – the type of messaging that could be interpreted as front-office spin for the club’s comparatively light roster spend. Privately, players were embracing the same ethos in the locker room, as head coach Bradley Carnell revealed during an end-of-year press conference following the team’s elimination from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in early November.

Staying the course

One of St Louis’ oft-repeated goals is to field a team that represents their city, and given the region’s record of turning out national team regulars both past and present – Tim Ream, Josh Sargent and Taylor Twellman, to name a few – that target may have as much practical application on the field as it does marketing potential off it.

In the end-of-year presser, both Pfannenstiel and Carnell reiterated the need to find players that represent St. Louis’ “blue-collar” system of play.

“The system is always the main thing, and we identified key players or players in certain areas to make sure that they are ready to apply the principles,” said Carnell, who cited seven players making their first-team debuts en route to a record-setting year as proof of concept for both STL's game model and player recruitment process.

“ ... I believe we have to stick to our strict routine, our strict principles and our philosophy because that is our DNA,” said Carnell.

While Pfannenstiel acknowledged the club will “look into the transfer market” to improve “areas of the squad where we can be better,” he was adamant that, overall, the team’s depth is in great shape.

“If you have 12 players who play nearly every single game, and the [substitutes] come on for three, five or seven minutes, then maybe you don't have depth,” said Pfannenstiel. “But we have guys who played two years ago in college who played 2,000 minutes. This is what I call depth.”

Community driven

Off the field, club president and general manager Diego Gigliani preaches a similar commitment to the long-term plan. Gigliani‘s arrival at the club was announced in April, after the season had already started, but he’d been in talks with ownership as early as December 2022. Despite an initial lack of familiarity with St. Louis’ deep soccer history, the vision pitched to him by CITY SC’s owners quickly took root.

“If you would have given me the map of the US and said, 'Point your finger on the city that you think is going to be the next up-and-coming soccer city,' I never would have put it on St. Louis. I would have put it on 20 other cities before,” Gigliani, who was born in Argentina, but raised in both the US and Europe, told MLSsoccer.com.

“But the more I learned – not just about the project, but even in terms of like the history of soccer in the city – I realized that there really was already something that was highly demanded by the city.”