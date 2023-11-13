USA roster: 12 MLS players at 2024 Summer Olympics training camp

The US U-23 men's national team reconvenes this month for a Spain-based camp that includes friendlies against Iraq (Nov. 18) and Morocco (Nov. 21), with 12 MLSers on head coach Marko Mitrović's 20-player roster that's fine-tuning before the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
GOALKEEPERS (2)
- Christopher Brady - Chicago Fire FC
- John Pulskamp - Sporting Kansas City
DEFENDERS (6)
- George Campbell - CF Montréal
- Maximilian Dietz - Greuther Fürth
- Nathan Harriel - Philadelphia Union
- Bryan Reynolds - Westerlo
- John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls
- Jonathan Tomkinson - Bradford City
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Joshua Atencio - Seattle Sounders FC
- Cole Bassett - Colorado Rapids
- Gianluca Busio - Venezia
- Benjamin Cremaschi - Inter Miami CF
- Jack McGlynn - Philadelphia Union
- Tanner Tessmann - Venezia
FORWARDS (6)
- Agustin Anello - Sparta Rotterdam
- Esmir Bajraktarevic - New England Revolution
- Taylor Booth - Utrecht
- Cade Cowell - San Jose Earthquakes
- Johan Gomez - Eintracht Braunschweig
- Bernard Kamungo - FC Dallas
November friendly schedule
- Saturday, Nov. 18: USA vs. Iraq, 11 am ET | Pinatar Arena (San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain)
- Tuesday, Nov. 21: USA vs. Morocco, 9 am ET | Pinatar Arena (San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain)
Roster highlights
The US roster features those from 11 MLS clubs, including two from the Philadelphia Union: defender Nathan Harriel and midfielder Jack McGlynn.
That duo has shined in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, as have defender John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), midfielder Joshua Atencio (Seattle Sounders FC) and forward Bernard Kamungo (FC Dallas).
They're only 18 years old, but midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF) and forward Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution) hope to state their case.
Olympics rundown
The US men have reached the Summer Olympics for the first time since 2008, qualifying after a dominant performance at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras.
The Olympic roster is restricted to players under the age of 23, with an allowance for three overage players. Players born on or after January 1, 2001 are age-eligible.