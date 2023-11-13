USA roster: 12 MLS players at 2024 Summer Olympics training camp

The US U-23 men's national team reconvenes this month for a Spain-based camp that includes friendlies against Iraq (Nov. 18) and Morocco (Nov. 21), with 12 MLSers on head coach Marko Mitrović's 20-player roster that's fine-tuning before the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Roster highlights

The US roster features those from 11 MLS clubs, including two from the Philadelphia Union: defender Nathan Harriel and midfielder Jack McGlynn.

Olympics rundown

The US men have reached the Summer Olympics for the first time since 2008, qualifying after a dominant performance at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras.