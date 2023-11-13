Matchday

USA roster: 12 MLS players at 2024 Summer Olympics training camp

23MLS_Oct_friendlies_U23_Olympic_Camp_Roster_2
MLSsoccer staff

The US U-23 men's national team reconvenes this month for a Spain-based camp that includes friendlies against Iraq (Nov. 18) and Morocco (Nov. 21), with 12 MLSers on head coach Marko Mitrović's 20-player roster that's fine-tuning before the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

GOALKEEPERS (2)

  • Christopher Brady - Chicago Fire FC
  • John Pulskamp - Sporting Kansas City

DEFENDERS (6)

  • George Campbell - CF Montréal
  • Maximilian Dietz - Greuther Fürth
  • Nathan Harriel - Philadelphia Union
  • Bryan Reynolds - Westerlo
  • John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls
  • Jonathan Tomkinson - Bradford City

MIDFIELDERS (6)

  • Joshua Atencio - Seattle Sounders FC
  • Cole Bassett - Colorado Rapids
  • Gianluca Busio - Venezia
  • Benjamin Cremaschi - Inter Miami CF
  • Jack McGlynn - Philadelphia Union
  • Tanner Tessmann - Venezia

FORWARDS (6)

  • Agustin Anello - Sparta Rotterdam
  • Esmir Bajraktarevic - New England Revolution
  • Taylor Booth - Utrecht
  • Cade Cowell - San Jose Earthquakes
  • Johan Gomez - Eintracht Braunschweig
  • Bernard Kamungo - FC Dallas

November friendly schedule

  • Saturday, Nov. 18: USA vs. Iraq, 11 am ET | Pinatar Arena (San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain)
  • Tuesday, Nov. 21: USA vs. Morocco, 9 am ET | Pinatar Arena (San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain)

Roster highlights

The US roster features those from 11 MLS clubs, including two from the Philadelphia Union: defender Nathan Harriel and midfielder Jack McGlynn.

That duo has shined in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, as have defender John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), midfielder Joshua Atencio (Seattle Sounders FC) and forward Bernard Kamungo (FC Dallas).

They're only 18 years old, but midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF) and forward Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution) hope to state their case.

Olympics rundown

The US men have reached the Summer Olympics for the first time since 2008, qualifying after a dominant performance at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras.

The Olympic roster is restricted to players under the age of 23, with an allowance for three overage players. Players born on or after January 1, 2001 are age-eligible.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday US Under-23 Men's National Team

Related Stories

Argentina vs. Uruguay: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Predictions! Who will win Conference Semifinal matchups?
Atlanta United's fatal flaw exposed in "transitional season"
More Videos
More Videos

More News

Argentina vs. Uruguay: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Argentina vs. Uruguay: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Predictions! Who will win Conference Semifinal matchups?
Columnist: Jonathan Sigal

Predictions! Who will win Conference Semifinal matchups?
Your Monday (Playoff) Kickoff: Columbus Crew look like serious MLS Cup contenders
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday (Playoff) Kickoff: Columbus Crew look like serious MLS Cup contenders
FC Cincinnati's Matt Miazga named 2023 MLS Defender of the Year

FC Cincinnati's Matt Miazga named 2023 MLS Defender of the Year
USA roster: 12 MLS players at 2024 Summer Olympics training camp

USA roster: 12 MLS players at 2024 Summer Olympics training camp
Atlanta United's fatal flaw exposed in "transitional season"

Atlanta United's fatal flaw exposed in "transitional season"
More News
Video
Video
2023 MLS Defender of the Year: Matt Miazga
2:17

2023 MLS Defender of the Year: Matt Miazga
Columbus Crew advance past Atlanta United | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
5:45

Columbus Crew advance past Atlanta United | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC | November 12, 2023
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC | November 12, 2023
Goal: X. Silva vs. CLB, 50'
0:50

Goal: X. Silva vs. CLB, 50'
More Video