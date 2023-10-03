Your Tuesday Kickoff: Who has the edge in the East’s top-four race?

The first three episodes of "Messi Meets America,” the highly-anticipated documentary about Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami CF, will premiere Oct. 11 on Apple TV+ . Additional episodes of the six-part series will be viewable later in the season.

What makes the race for the top four particularly interesting is the fact MLS schedule makers really outdid themselves. Each team is going to play multiple games against the teams they’re competing directly against. Here’s what the top-four picture looks like for each candidate:

The West has been such a hellscape of teams desperately trying to not win soccer games the last few weeks that we’ve almost forgotten the East has its own issues to sort out. We know Cincy have the top spot locked up, but the last four matchdays of the season will tell us which of the six teams below them earn a top-four spot. In a conference with as many MLS Cup-caliber teams in one year as I can remember, you’re going to want as many home games as possible.

The Lions should feel very comfortable at this point. Nashville can’t catch up at this point, the Revs are potentially the weakest team of the group and Orlando get to face Toronto to close the year. They have a four-point advantage on the fifth-place Crew and can pretty much sit back and watch as the teams below them scrap it out. They’d essentially have to lose out to miss out on the top four. Even then, they might be ok. But this team is too good to lose out. And they get to play Toronto.

Points: 52

52 Remaining games: vs. Columbus, at Orlando, at Nashville, vs. Philadelphia

The Revs have the benefit of holding a game in hand on the teams chasing them. They’ll play four more games instead of three. The problem is, it’s hard to envision a more difficult four-game stretch.

Maybe in the end we’ll see this as an iron-sharpening iron moment for New England as they come into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as battle-tested as any team and make a run. But there’s also a chance we see this as the stretch that dropped the Revs out of the top four and exploited a few of their fatal flaws. Both scenarios feel plausible.

Honestly, New England are the most interesting group of this entire bunch. Over the chaos of the last month or so, they’ve been blessed with what was probably the weakest schedule in MLS. Since Leagues Cup, they’ve faced exactly one team currently above the playoff line: Ninth-place CF Montréal. They took nine points from those seven games. We’re about to find out a lot about the Revs and it’s fair to worry we might not like what we see.