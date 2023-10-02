Player of the Matchday

St. Louis CITY's João Klauss named Player of the Matchday

23MLS_POTM-MW35-16x9
MLSsoccer staff

João Klauss helped St. Louis CITY SC make history in Matchday 35, and now he’s been recognized as the Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire.

The Brazilian striker scored twice in a 4-1 rivalry victory over Sporting Kansas City at CITYPARK, a result that made CITY SC the first expansion club to record 17 wins in their inaugural season (excluding the shootout era). After other results, the club also clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

João Klauss, with the second brace of his MLS career, is the first player in St. Louis history to reach 10 goals in a season. His 0.75 goals per 90 minutes ranking as the second-best mark in MLS behind Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis at 0.87 (minimum seven goals).

The 26-year-old is also the first player in St. Louis history to be named Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire. He, alongside midfielder Eduard Löwen, is a Designated Player for the Midwest-based club.

St. Louis will look to continue their record-setting inaugural season when visiting Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday evening (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). With a win, they will set a new expansion club record for single-season points. LAFC earned 57 points in 2018, while CITY SC are on 56 points with two games remaining (17W-10L-5D).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
St. Louis CITY SC João Klauss Player of the Matchday

Related Stories

FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named Player of the Matchday
LA Galaxy's Billy Sharp named Player of the Matchday
Orlando City's Ramiro Enrique named Player of the Matchday
More News
More News
Young Players: Who most impressed in Matchday 35?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Young Players: Who most impressed in Matchday 35?
How Taylor Washington helps Nashville’s homeless community

How Taylor Washington helps Nashville’s homeless community
MLS Cup or Supporters' Shield? FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan weighs in 

MLS Cup or Supporters' Shield? FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan weighs in 
St. Louis CITY's João Klauss named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

St. Louis CITY's João Klauss named Player of the Matchday
San Diego MLS makes historic announcement for training facility, youth academy 

San Diego MLS makes historic announcement for training facility, youth academy 
Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati & St. Louis CITY SC make history
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati & St. Louis CITY SC make history
More News
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 35: João Klauss
0:37

Player of the Matchday 35: João Klauss
Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union: Were the big calls right?
7:28
Instant Replay

Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union: Were the big calls right?
Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:28

Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Real Salt Lake | October 1, 2023
7:00

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Real Salt Lake | October 1, 2023
More Video