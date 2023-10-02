Messi Joins Inter Miami

"Messi Meets America" comes to Apple TV+ on October 11

MLSsoccer staff

Mark your calendars.

The first three episodes of "Messi Meets America,” the highly-anticipated documentary about Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami CF, will premiere Oct. 11 on Apple TV+. Additional episodes of the six-part series will be viewable later in the season.

“Messi Meets America,” produced by SMUGGLER Entertainment, includes exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the GOAT as he arrived in South Florida this summer. In short order, Messi has transformed soccer in North America, won a Leagues Cup title and brought a worldwide spotlight to MLS.

Check out the trailer below.

