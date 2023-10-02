Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 35

Goal of the Matchday

The leaves are starting to change colors as fall is kicking into gear, and the golazos are heating up with the regular season winding down. Here are the four AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday candidates for Matchday 35.

João Klauss: St. Louis CITY SC had a lot to celebrate Saturday night in a 4-1 dismantling of their Midwestern neighbors Sporting Kansas City. The victory clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference – a first in MLS history for an expansion side – and booked a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup berth. João Klauss made sure they got there in style, popping up his first touch to set up a volleyed finish for his second goal of the night.

Mateusz Klich: With D.C. United trying to push above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line in the Eastern Conference, every point is vital down the stretch. That’s what made the second-half equalizer from Mateusz Klich in a 2-2 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps FC so important. Oh, and it was aesthetically pleasing too, with the Leeds United legend taking Theodore Ku-DiPietro’s cross off the bounce and firing the deflected half-volley into the side netting.

Georgios Koutsias: Like D.C. United, Chicago Fire FC are level on points with ninth-place CF Montréal and are very much in the playoff mix. Georgios Koutsias played a starring role in a massive 1-0 road win over the New York Red Bulls, powering home a headed finish off a perfect free-kick delivery from Xherdan Shaqiri.

Santiago Rodríguez: New York City FC extended their unbeaten streak to six straight games and reached eighth place after a 1-1 draw at Inter Miami CF. Santiago Rodríguez scored the Cityzens' lone goal, a sensational roofed finish that gives the young Uruguayan playmaker 1g/3a in his last five appearances.

Check out all of the nominees below:

