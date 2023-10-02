Young Players: Who most impressed in Matchday 35?

It was the highlight of another characteristically composed engine-room outing from the 18-year-old homegrown, who posted 43 touches, 26//32 passing, 3/5 on duels and five defensive actions as well as some harder-to-quantify ball-winning and press resistance. The goal also carries extra weight as it’s his first since taking part in an England U-19s camp that put him on the wider map, not just via his performances but a couple of outspoken statements about his international career.