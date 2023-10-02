How Taylor Washington helps Nashville’s homeless community

Nashville SC defender Taylor Washington continues to give back to his community, working closely with the Nashville Rescue Mission to help the hungry, hurting and homeless.

From his upbringing in the Westchester, New York area to his latest professional stop, Washington has always been drawn to aiding those in need and felt empowered by faith. He’s seen firsthand how a simple gesture like helping at a local food center goes a long way.

“We weren’t just feeding them,” Washington wrote in The Players’ Tribune. “We were allowing them to be seen. Allowing them to be heard.