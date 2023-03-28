Your Tuesday Kickoff: Who are the biggest surprises after 5 matchdays?

Coming into the season, it felt like the Red Bulls were set to have one of their best years in recent memory. They still might be set to do that. But so far, they have just six points through five games and have scored just four times. Normally you’d expect them to start relatively well compared to most teams as the Red Bulls capitalize on the kind of sloppy play inherent to the beginning of the season. I mean, St. Louis are doing that to a decent extent, right? However, the Red Bulls have been stifled so far. It may help once new DP striker Dante Vanzeir gets more involved, but he’s been limited to substitute appearances. In the end it’s just five games, but it’s been a somewhat strange start in Harrison.