Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 5

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

While key players were absent in Matchday 5 due to international call-ups, the stunning goals persisted as evidenced by these four candidates for AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday.

Two of the nominees arrived in Chicago Fire FC's dramatic 3-2 win at Inter Miami CF. First came a second-effort blast from an acute angle by center back Carlos Teran that put the Fire in front 2-0. That was followed by Franco Negri's first Miami goal, as the Argentine left back took down Jean Mota's cross with his fist touch before tucking an outside-the-boot finish inside the far post with his second.

João Klauss struck for a second-half brace to help St. Louis CITY SC improve to 5W-0L-0D on the season following a 4-0 win at Real Salt Lake. The Brazilian striker scored his two goals in a five-minute span, beginning with a terrific first-time side volley from the edge of the 18-yard box.

LAFC forward Dénis Bouanga returned from international duty with Gabon and, after a 13-hour flight, came off the bench to score a spectacular winner, a double meg that caught both a Dallas defender and goalkeeper Maarten Paes by surprise to secure a 2-1 win.

