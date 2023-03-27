Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 5?

Kids were called upon across the league on Matchday 5, some of them earning opportunities due to absent teammates, others simply continuing to grind like they already had been. This week’s rundown encompasses both kinds.

We’ll start at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., where the fog-shrouded clash between D.C. United and the New England Revolution featured a whopping six YPPOTW-eligible players across the two starting lineups. One, in particular, grabbed the headlines...

The Revs’ homegrown is still a few weeks shy of his 18th birthday and has started all five of their matches this season; Saturday’s 2-1 comeback win in the U.S. capital showed why. Logging 71 touches, 84% passing completion with one key pass, six recoveries and three tackles in central midfield, Buck capped it all off with the game-winning goal, a deflected strike on a half-clearance of a late corner kick.

Also, a quick mea culpa from the YPPOTW supreme committee. In listing Buck as one of our candidates for breakout homegrown player of 2023 , we suggested he might be ready to move across the Atlantic after he turns 18. But Buck himself set the record straight: He already has a United Kingdom passport and thus swings a transfer basically whenever someone in Britain meets the Revolution’s expectations for a fee – a number which might just be growing steadily.

“With Bruce, he’s always going to have high expectations,” Buck said. “He’s not going to put on a player just to play him. In a way it kind of sucks sometimes, but that’s how it has to be. You have to work really hard to get on the field.”

“Noel, I thought played a complete game,” said Revs coach Bruce Arena, who took care to note that he started three teenage homegrowns in his midfield. “For the first 60 minutes he was probably our best player. … Noel has played in every game to date, and I think he's probably started three or four of the games … so he's earned our trust long ago.”

Even with Xherdan Shaqiri injured and four other players unavailable, the Fire are no longer winless, and they have their 19-year-old homegrown playmaker to thank.

Gutiérrez also drew three fouls, made five recoveries, went 2/2 on dribbles and won 64% of his 15 duels. It added up to a well-deserved spot on the bench of the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi .

The Crew greeted Atlanta United with whuppin’ stick in hand at Lower.com Field on Saturday, putting six past the Five Stripes with a varied combination of slick buildups and ruthless pressing with quick transitions.

Add in the Crew’s quiet overhaul of their academy system and now the arrival of new head coach Wilfried Nancy, who proved his #PlayYourKids bonafides at CF Montréal , and you have the makings of a youth revolution in central Ohio. Saturday was a tantalizing glimpse of what that could mean.

JRR has been a walking poster child for MLS NEXT Pro on account of the way he dominated that league last year in order to earn his chance with the first team, with Columbus using that player-development lever as well as anyone in its first year of existence.

You’d hardly have guessed that Columbus were missing almost as much starpower as ATLUTD. And that’s a huge compliment to the likes of Russell-Rowe , the Canadian striker who bagged a goal – the first of his MLS career – and an assist to render moot the absences of Cucho Hernández and Lucas Zelarayán .

Insane #Crew96 stat: 8 of the 11 starters last night were 23 or younger, and 4 of our 5 subs were 23 or younger. The kids can ball.

Readers may be forgiven for not giving full attention to the Matchday 5 nightcap out at PayPal Park, where TFC and the San Jose Earthquakes tussled to a scoreless stalemate. That should not obscure the outstanding display from JMR, who manned the right back role to perfection as he made his first appearance of the season with Richie Laryea away on international duty with Canada.

Marshall-Rutty completed 93% of his 56 passes, made a game-high six tackles, won 75% of his 24 duels and drew two fouls, limiting the impact of his fellow wunderkind Cade Cowell and contributing to buildups and attacks as well.

“I’m happy for Jahkeele,” said Reds coach Bob Bradley. “His mentality every day has been very good. I think his way of training every day, the way he comes in, he’s doing more in the gym. I think his concentration from the beginning of training until the end of training has gone up. So all the things that we spoke about at the end of last year, even though he had not gotten an opportunity until tonight, we told him over and over that we have seen a lot of these things going in a good direction. It’s good to see him get on the field and play well.”