Ricardo Pepi powers USMNT past El Salvador, into Nations League semifinals

A Ricardo Pepi goal was the difference as the US men’s national team booked a berth to the Concacaf Nations League semifinals following a 1-0 win over El Salvador on Monday at Orlando City SC ’s Exploria Stadium. Both clubs had secured a trip to the 2023 Gold Cup prior to the match by virtue of a guaranteed finish in the top two of Nations League A's Group D.

The breakthrough came in the 62nd minute as Pepi, fresh off the substitute’s bench, ran onto a Weston McKennie through ball into the box and chipped in the lone goal of the match.

It was the former FC Dallas standout’s sixth international goal, one that appeared to be coming as the USMNT ratcheted up the intensity after halftime. Gio Reyna nearly scored the first goal a minute into the second half, but put his attempt off the post.

Pepi nearly added a second goal five minutes from full time, but his shot from the edge of the six-yard box was saved by El Salvador goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez.

Matt Turner was forced into a diving save in the second minute, getting a touch on Jairo Henríquez’s shot, but didn’t have to do much more heavy lifting after that against an El Salvador squad needing a win to advance.

The best first-half scoring chance for the hosts came in the third minute of stoppage time when Christian Pulisic picked out McKennie on a free kick, but his open header was off the mark.