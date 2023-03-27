Double-digit club: What is the superpower for early MLS favorites?

Superpower: An elite goalkeeper and an MVP-level No. 10

I’ll be honest: I’m not nearly as impressed by the Revs as I am by the other teams on this list. But Bruce Arena’s group does have a handful of powerful things going for them.

First (and most importantly), they have one of the league’s best goalkeepers cleaning things up in the back. Djordje Petrovic nearly broke MLS last year and the Serbian international is off to a strong start this year, too. Per American Soccer Analysis, he’s been the third most valuable goalkeeper in the league in 2023. Second, Carles Gil is still Carles Gil. He’s struggled with injuries so far this year, but when healthy, Gil is an absolute monster of a playmaker. In MLS, if you have a top-tier No. 10 and a top-tier goalkeeper, you can keep yourself in the mix for silverware.