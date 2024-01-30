Your Tuesday Kickoff: Which Western Conference teams can break into the 2024 playoffs?

Ok, fine, even without a DP No. 10, they seem to be a safe bet to make the playoffs this year. There’s zero chance they have the same historically bad start that we saw in 2023, and they seem to be as healthy as ever heading into the season. A healthy SKC side last year, as St. Louis found out in Round One, is a lot to handle. If they get that summer DP signing right, they could be genuinely scary by the end of the year.

Then again, the injury issues could pop up again and they could be back to square one. For now, we’ll assume all is well and that last year’s second-half performance didn’t happen by accident. They should have more than enough firepower to avoid the Wild Card this year. The big question is which of last year’s playoff teams will fall behind them. It seems like it could be any of them (except Seattle). It also seems like most everyone in last year’s top seven has either stayed the same or gotten a little better… except LAFC. It seems like they’ll have something to say about that shortly, though. The West is going to be a bloodbath. It’s 49-point caliber teams all the way down.