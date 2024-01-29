Austin FC extend, loan out goalkeeper Damian Las

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension, loan

Austin FC have signed goalkeeper Damian Las to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Monday.

Additionally, Las has been loaned to USL Championship side Louisville City FC for the 2024 season. He can be recalled at any time.

"Damian is an impressive young goalkeeper who showed significant progression in his development with Austin FC II last season," sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said in a release.

"The best thing for his continued growth is to gain another year of experience competing at a high level, and we believe he will get that with Louisville, who are consistently one of the top teams in the USL Championship."

Last year, the 21-year-old US youth international was voted 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year as Austin FC II won a league title. He recorded 15 total clean sheets in 31 matches and conceded a league-low 23 goals.

With Las loaned out, Austin return Brad Stuver as their starting goalkeeper. They also signed Stefan Cleveland in free agency this offseason, plus have Matt Bersano.

Seeking an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return, Austin begin their 2024 campaign on Feb. 24 vs. Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).