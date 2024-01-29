Vancouver Whitecaps sign Tristan Blackmon to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed center back Tristan Blackmon to a contract extension through the 2027 MLS season, the club announced Monday.

The 27-year-old defender is entering his third season with Vancouver after a career-best 2023, in which he scored three goals and registered 36 interceptions over 42 all-competition appearances.

"When we acquired Tristan two seasons ago, we knew the quality and type of player he was on the pitch," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.