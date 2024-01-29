Vancouver Whitecaps sign Tristan Blackmon to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed center back Tristan Blackmon to a contract extension through the 2027 MLS season, the club announced Monday.
The 27-year-old defender is entering his third season with Vancouver after a career-best 2023, in which he scored three goals and registered 36 interceptions over 42 all-competition appearances.
"When we acquired Tristan two seasons ago, we knew the quality and type of player he was on the pitch," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.
"Since then, we have grown to learn the special person he is off the pitch. We are very pleased to know that Tristan will continue to be a member of our club for years to come."
Selected No. 3 overall (first round) by LAFC in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, Blackmon has 5g/5a in 122 regular-season games. He partners frequently with fellow center backs Ranko Veselinovic and Mathías Laborda, while versatile fullback Javain Brown has also been deployed in that position.
Vancouver begin their 2024 campaign on Feb. 7 when facing Liga MX side Tigres UANL in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Their MLS calendar kicks off March 2 against Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
