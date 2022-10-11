Your Tuesday Kickoff: Which playoff road team will pull an upset?

You may have heard MLS can have a tendency to be a bit random at times. The odds of every higher-ranked seed surviving in any tournament are low. In an MLS-based single-elimination tournament, they’re microscopic, especially considering how critical home field advantage is in this league. MLS’ home field advantage is larger than any other league in the world and it feels relatively simple as to why. When you play in a league where even the best teams aren’t separated that much from the worst, a tiny push in your favor like not having to travel can have major consequences.