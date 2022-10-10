El Trafico next? LAFC play waiting game after Supporters' Shield celebration

Were it not for an astounding 14-save performance from Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis , which included stopping Cristian Arango ’s penalty kick in first-half stoppage time, LAFC ’s Supporters’ Shield party would have had a different vibe Sunday at Banc of California Stadium.

But the Black & Gold instead settled for a 1-0 loss on Decision Day to complete their remarkable 2022 regular season, which involved capturing silverware two weekends ago in a 2-1 win at the Portland Timbers. LAFC’s 21 victories (21W-9L-4D record) ultimately tied the club’s single-season wins record, equalling the 2019 mark that helped bring home their first Shield.

Now, it’s all eyes on the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs and whether a date with the LA Galaxy or Nashville arrives from that Round One clash some dozen miles south on Saturday (3 pm ET | UniMás, TUDN, MLSsoccer.com & App).

Asked about the would-you-rather game their No. 1 seed prompts with a bye into an Oct. 20 Western Conference Semifinal, LAFC defender Ryan Hollingshead acknowledged the El Trafico potential that’s brewing after next weekend’s clash at Dignity Health Sports Park.

“At this point we are so confident in who we are as a team, especially at the Banc at home, that we’re ready to see anybody and face anybody,” said Hollingshead. “We think that we are the team to beat in this league. We think the Shield shows it, but we got to now go prove it.