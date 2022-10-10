Canada World Cup tracker: Kone's rising stock, Buchanan's back healthy & more

The ability to shift his way through pressure, glide forward on the dribble and spray passes across the final third with the calmness required to play on the big stage are all reasons why Kone should be on the plane. Helping Montréal mount a deep playoff run won't hurt, either, starting with an Eastern Conference Round One game against Orlando City SC on Sunday (8 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).