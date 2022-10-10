Djordje Mihailovic: CF Montréal "can go all the way to MLS Cup"

Djordje Mihailovic is living out his final games in a CF Montréal uniform, as he’ll join Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar this winter in a move that reportedly commanded a transfer fee north of $6 million.

But the 23-year-old midfielder isn’t looking too far into his future in Holland, reinforcing his viewpoint that Montréal can lift MLS Cup on Nov. 5.

“I remember my first interview with you guys when I first came to the club and I said I want to win MLS Cup,” said Mihailovic, who arrived in December 2020 via trade from his boyhood Chicago Fire FC. “That’s not a fake thing, that’s a real thing and I believe we can go all the way to MLS Cup.

“We have the quality, we’ve shown the quality and we have the most wins in the East if I’m not mistaken. We’ve shown that we’re a top team in the league, not just in the conference. Winning and making it to the MLS Cup Final should be the goal of everybody and it’s a reachable goal.”

That confidence comes after Montréal barnstormed Inter Miami CF for a 3-1 road victory on Decision Day, ending their regular season second in the Eastern Conference table. Now, a Round One home match against No. 7 Orlando City SC arrives on Sunday (8 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).

Montréal are entering single-elimination territory in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, and Mihailovic believes caution must frame the week of training ahead. They could host MLS Cup at Stade Saputo if conference leaders LAFC (West) and Philadelphia Union (East) falter after their respective byes, but they must maintain their end of the bargain too.