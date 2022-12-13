Your Tuesday Kickoff: Which MLS teams are on the rise?

Unfortunately, we can’t just hit the enhance button. We have to patiently wait for things like transfer windows to begin in Europe and World Cups to end and Tom Bogert to tweet something out on Mastodon and someone to explain what anything related to Mastodon actually means because seriously I really don’t understand Mastodon. But we can still see that some teams have already made moves for self-improvement in this offseason. Maybe some self destructive tendencies will appear as we get deeper into the winter, but for now we can assume that their roster is a little better on paper than it was at the end of the season. Here’s who’s already on the way up.