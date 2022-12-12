Report: PSV Eindhoven interested in Austin FC homegrown Owen Wolff

Wolff’s father, Josh, is the Verde & Black’s head coach. His older brother, Tyler , is a homegrown winger for Atlanta United who’s on loan at Belgian second-division side SK Beveren.

The US youth international signed with Austin in September 2021 as their first-ever homegrown player. He’s also spent time in the Columbus Crew and Atlanta United academies.

Wolff, entering his age-18 season, had one assist in 24 appearances (11 starts) last campaign as Austin made the Western Conference Final in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. He often played central midfield alongside veterans like Alex Ring and Sebastian Driussi .

Austin FC midfielder Owen Wolff is on the radar of Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven and could move this winter, according to a report from Dutch outlet Eindhovens Dagblad .

In September, Austin entered a partnership with PSV that was described as relating to scouting, education, player development and more. ATX are entering their third MLS season, while PSV regularly compete in the UEFA Champions League and their 24 Eredivisie titles are second all-time only to Ajax.

PSV have scouted in MLS before, as former Real Salt Lake academy midfielder Richie Ledezma is on their first-team roster. FC Dallas homegrown forward Dante Sealy is also on loan there, though plays for reserve side Jong PSV.

At the World Cup break, PSV are currently third in the Eredivisie. Legendary Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy manages them.

Should Wolff head to the Dutch top flight, he’d also join FC Dallas alum Ricardo Pepi (FC Groningen) and CF Montréal/Chicago Fire FC product Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar) as MLS homegrowns in that league. One-time RSL academy midfielder Taylor Booth plays for FC Utrecht.