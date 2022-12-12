Philadelphia Union's Ernst Tanner named 2022 MLS Sporting Executive of the Year

Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner is the 2022 MLS Sporting Executive of the Year, the league announced in Monday's 2022 Mark Abbott MLS Club Awards release.

Philly also signed forward Mikael Uhre from Danish Superliga side Brøndby IF for a club-record fee. Uhre had 13 goals and six assists in 1,633 minutes. He was in the 96th percentile among MLS forwards for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes and was in the 99th percentile in goal-creating actions. Per 90 stats are via FBRef.com.

Carranza was seldom-used in two years with Miami, then blossomed with a career-best 2022 campaign of 14 goals and nine assists. The Argentine was among the best defensive forwards in the league, ranking in the 99th percentile among MLS forwards in tackles per 90 minutes and the 87th percentile in ball recoveries, a perfect fit in the Union's pressing system.

This year, the low-spending Union made a few key transactions to reach the East's summit. Philadelphia acquired forward Julian Carranza from Inter Miami CF , originally on loan with a purchase option, which was triggered in the summer for just $500,000 in General Allocation Money.

The Union are coming off their best season in club history. Accomplishments include:

Every photo, every video, every angle, every thing about King Julian's bicycle kick goal was perfect. #DOOP pic.twitter.com/i38MXcah2s

Key outgoings in 2022

As for outgoings, the Union created space for those moves by trading away striker Kacper Przybylko to Chicago Fire FC for $1.15 million in GAM. Przybylko was Tanner's first signing, arriving as a free agent as injuries threatened to derail his career.

The Union also transferred out homegrown attacker Paxten Aaronson to German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. Aaronson couldn't break into the team for regular minutes, but the rising US youth international was still transferred for $4 million up front (with incentives) and the Union retain a big sell-on clause.

Aaronson's departure was the third-largest transfer in club history, following US internationals Brenden Aaronson (to Austria's Red Bull Salzburg) and Mark McKenzie (to Belgium's KRC Genk) in 2020. Both of those homegrown moves were under Tanner's leadership as well.

Other outgoing moves include midfielder Jamiro Monteiro being traded to San Jose, striker Sergio Santos being traded to FC Cincinnati, homegrown Jack de Vries making a permanent move to Italian Serie B side Venezia FC and center back Stuart Findlay joining Oxford United in England's third tier.

Tanner's impact

Philadelphia have been near the top of the East since Tanner took over toward the end of the 2018 season. The Union won their first-ever trophy in 2020 (Supporters' Shield), advanced to the Concacaf Champions League semifinals in 2021 and made their first-ever MLS Cup final in 2022.