Gio Reyna: What is the controversy around USMNT World Cup star?

Here’s what we know about the situation surrounding the 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund attacker and New York City FC academy product.

The controversy around Gio Reyna’s limited playing time for the US men’s national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup seemed to cool down.

Would the USMNT have advanced further if Reyna, one of the program’s most talented players, was used more? That debate and question will always linger.

Reyna played both as a false No. 9 and winger, though comeback attempts vs. the Oranje didn’t pan out. They finished 14th out of 32 nations in Qatar, unable to mount a deep knockout round run.

The USMNT advanced to the Round of 16 as Group B’s second-place team. Reyna then played his biggest role against the Netherlands, getting 45 minutes as a second-half substitute when the Yanks were trailing 2-0 at halftime.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter, on several occasions, was asked about Reyna not featuring more prominently at the World Cup. Berhalter cited fitness concerns, while Reyna (as one example) said he was “ready to go” after the Wales match. There were conflicting messages.

Reyna, maligned by injuries during Concacaf qualifying, recovered to make the USMNT’s 26-man roster for the World Cup. But his participation was limited in Group B play:

A report from The Athletic also detailed how Reyna’s perceived lack of effort in training was the main point of contention. Teammates reportedly took issue with Reyna's demeanor and application with such important games on the horizon.

It’s since been reported that the individual was Reyna, and U.S. Soccer has said Berhalter’s remarks were off the record. They were never intended to be public, never mind published in a newsletter .

Last week, at a leadership summit, Berhalter reportedly said a player was “clearly not meeting expectations on and off the field.” The situation escalated to the USMNT possibly sending him home from Qatar, and said player was asked to apologize to the team.

Gio Reyna's lack of effort in training & scrimmage vs. Al-Gharafa contributed to his small role at World Cup, per sources. Reyna eventually apologized to team. Gregg Berhalter comments via @charterworks seem to reference issues. ✍️ w/ @PaulTenorio : https://t.co/kmKOw4iKR5

As the story escalated, Reyna issued a public statement on his Instagram page on Monday. The controversy had gone public, and he confirmed there were issues in training which led to an apology.

“I fully acknowledge that I let my emotions get the best of me and affect my training and behavior for a few days after learning about my limited role,” Reyna wrote. “I apologized to my teammates and coach for this, and I was told I was forgiven.”

Reyna said he wasn’t set for a big role during the tournament, which sparked a negative reaction. But he hoped the issue would remain in-house, and already has an eye on building toward the 2026 World Cup on home soil.