Minnesota United claim Canada defender Doneil Henry off waivers

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Minnesota United FC have claimed Canadian international defender Doneil Henry off waivers, the club announced Monday.

The 29-year-old affords Minnesota crucial center-back depth as they look to build off a fourth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance. The Loons return Michael Boxall and Brent Kallman as key starters, while Bakaye Dibassy is recovering from reparative surgery on a ruptured quadricep tendon in his right leg.

Henry missed out on Canada’s 2022 FIFA World Cup roster due to injury, though has 44 caps to date and helped Les Rouges top Concacaf’s qualification pathway. That ensured his homeland’s first men’s World Cup trip in 36 years.

Last year, Henry split time between LAFC and Toronto FC. He joined the latter in July after the eventual MLS Cup champions placed him on waivers.

Henry has six goals and four assists in 114 matches (95 starts) since becoming Toronto’s first-ever homegrown player signing in 2010. He’s also played overseas in the Korean (Suwon Samsung Bluewings), English (West Ham United) and Danish (AC Horsens) top flights.

Henry will be Minnesota's second Canadian international alongside goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. He is MNUFC's second backline addition this offseason after they added Zarek Valentin in free agency.

