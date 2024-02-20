Your Tuesday Kickoff: Which MLS clubs can make a Concacaf Champions Cup run?

We’ll start with the Union. Mostly because all we need to tell you is they’re essentially the exact same team as last year’s group that reached the CCL semifinals. There have been zero notable changes. That kind of continuity and experience should set them up to be off and running from day one in this competition. If they can take care of business against Saprissa and then beat a Pachuca side with a solid record so far in the Apertura, they should have a clear path back to the semifinals. Unfortunately, that’s where either Chivas or Club América will be waiting for them. Still, avoiding the big boys of Liga MX until the semifinals is a pretty sweet deal.