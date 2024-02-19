One MLS star to follow at each position in 2024

Regardless of whether he’s playing on the right wing or as a second forward with Luis Suárez pinning the opposing backline, Lionel Messi is the must-watch player on this side of the Atlantic. He’s the greatest of all time. His left foot is made of gold. He’s the model of consistency on the field, which is what makes him great. Virtually every professional soccer player can pull out a moment of individual brilliance once or twice a season. But Messi? Messi can pull one out every five minutes.