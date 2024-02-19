Inter Miami loan Edison Azcona to Las Vegas Lights

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Inter Miami CF have loaned forward Edison Azcona to USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights through June 2024 with a purchase option, the club announced Monday.

The 20-year-old Dominican Republic international has played in 10 MLS matches as a substitute (105 minutes) since joining the club as a homegrown player before the 2021 campaign.

The bulk of Azcona’s professional minutes have come with Inter Miami CF II across their time in MLS NEXT Pro and USL League One.

As their 2024 season nears, Inter Miami’s high-profile group open on Feb. 21 vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).