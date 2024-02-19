Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami loan Edison Azcona to Las Vegas Lights

Edison Azcona - Inter Miami - loan
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Inter Miami CF have loaned forward Edison Azcona to USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights through June 2024 with a purchase option, the club announced Monday.

The 20-year-old Dominican Republic international has played in 10 MLS matches as a substitute (105 minutes) since joining the club as a homegrown player before the 2021 campaign.

The bulk of Azcona’s professional minutes have come with Inter Miami CF II across their time in MLS NEXT Pro and USL League One.

As their 2024 season nears, Inter Miami’s high-profile group open on Feb. 21 vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Inter Miami CF Edison Azcona

Related Stories

Inter Miami transfer Gregore to Botafogo
Houston Dynamo sign Coco Carrasquilla to new contract
New York City FC sign Serbian striker Jovan Mijatović 
More News
More News
Lionel Messi, Inter Miami & the task of becoming an MLS "superteam"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami & the task of becoming an MLS "superteam"
One MLS star to follow at each position in 2024
Voices: Joseph Lowery

One MLS star to follow at each position in 2024
Inter Miami loan Edison Azcona to Las Vegas Lights
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami loan Edison Azcona to Las Vegas Lights
Deportivo Saprissa vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Deportivo Saprissa vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1
St. Louis CITY vs. Houston Dynamo: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

St. Louis CITY vs. Houston Dynamo: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Newell's Old Boys | February 15, 2024
6:58

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Newell's Old Boys | February 15, 2024
Goal: F. Diaz vs. MIA, 83'
0:54

Goal: F. Diaz vs. MIA, 83'
Goal: S. Borgelin vs. NOB,  64'
0:55

Goal: S. Borgelin vs. NOB,  64'
Playing as One: Intercultural Awareness Trainings
2:39

Playing as One: Intercultural Awareness Trainings
More Video