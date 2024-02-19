Victor Ulloa retires after 13-year MLS career

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Retirement
Victor Ulloa has retired from professional soccer, the longtime MLS midfielder announced Sunday.
Ulloa spent 13 seasons in MLS after initially joining FC Dallas as a homegrown player. He also had stops at FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF, contributing 6g/14a in 243 matches.
"As one chapter closes, another begins," wrote Ulloa, a key part of FCD's 2016 Supporters' Shield-winning team.
"I am excited for the next phase of my life and the challenges it may bring. Thank you all for being a part of this extraordinary journey."
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant