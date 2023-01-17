Your Tuesday Kickoff: Way too early Eastern Conference Power Rankings

No Messi yet, but they should still be pretty decent. They could use another major attacking piece though, and they really should probably sort out whatever is happening with DP Rodolfo Pizarro. Right now this feels like a good team that could jump up a level with a couple of big signings. Maybe new midfielder Nicolás Stefanelli will be one of those signings and maybe, just maybe, Josef Martínez can be the other. For now, I’m not convinced. It won’t take much to change that though. Honestly, just add a DP winger and I can talk myself into this.