10 MLS players who should be in January USMNT camp

Up first, we have Jones, who has been Bruce Arena’s go-to left back for years now with the New England Revolution. Jones is quick, stays wide on the left side, and gets into good spots in the final third. Per FBref, he finished 2022 in the 94th percentile among fullbacks in progressive passes received per 90 minutes. He could be a strong deputy for Antonee Robinson in the USMNT’s left back spot.