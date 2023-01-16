Riqui Puig: LA Galaxy "have a big chance" to win MLS Cup in 2023

Riqui Puig believes his remarkable debut 2022 MLS season with the LA Galaxy could’ve lasted even longer and ended even better. And he has high expectations for an MLS Cup run in 2023, his first full season in the league.

“We were closer to winning than they were, honestly,” last summer’s transfer sensation said about the G’s dramatic 3-2 Western Conference Semifinal loss to El Trafico rival and eventual champions LAFC in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. “But soccer is like that.

“It’s not the best team that wins, the team that scores the most goals wins. Soccer is about scoring goals.”

On that memorable October night at Banc of California Stadium, it was the Black & Gold who scored the most goals – most notably Chicho Arango netting a stoppage-time winner that KO’d the Galaxy just as extra-time was approaching.

“I think that game got away from us because of foolishness,” the 23-year-old FC Barcelona product insisted.

"We were playing better, we had the ball more, we created much more clear chances. They had a lot of chances too, but I think we had more clear, clear chances."

While Puig’s analysis of the night’s events may be up for debate, no one can deny the massive impact he had upon his arrival at the end of the MLS Secondary Transfer Window. With 3g/5a in 827 minutes, the Spanish playmaker immediately established himself as one of the league’s brightest talents and helped turn the Galaxy into legit contenders.

Greg Vanney’s side lost just one of their last 11 games, going 3W-0L-1D in the final stretch to return to the postseason for the first time since 2019 and taking the eventual MLS Cup/Supporters’ Shield-double winners down to the wire in an El Trafico playoff match for the ages.